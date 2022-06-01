MAP Protocol Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $21.92 million and $183,302.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00769292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00496139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008180 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

