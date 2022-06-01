ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.07. 9,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,879. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $124.57. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

