Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.09.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 67,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Macerich by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 89.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

