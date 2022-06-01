LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,882 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,882 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average is $162.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

