LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $206.81. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.10.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.