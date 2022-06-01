LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,305.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,307.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,465.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2,671.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

