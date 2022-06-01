LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $216.85 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

