LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $180.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

