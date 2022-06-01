LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $444.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.05 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.67 and a 200-day moving average of $457.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.