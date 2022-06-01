LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,235 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 33,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.