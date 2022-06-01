LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.