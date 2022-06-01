LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 79,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,136 shares of company stock worth $38,493,409. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.