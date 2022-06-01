LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,875 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

