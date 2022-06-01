LPL Financial LLC Sells 661 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 85.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,049,000 after buying an additional 779,992 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,475,000 after buying an additional 650,373 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,602 shares of company stock valued at $113,222,449. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

