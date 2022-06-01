LPL Financial LLC Has $27.01 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

