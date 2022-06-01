LPL Financial LLC Acquires 66,007 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

Shares of FIS opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

