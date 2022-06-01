LPL Financial LLC Acquires 20,039 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $27,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

