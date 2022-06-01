Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.18

Lossless (LSS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $584,478.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.70 or 0.01120086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,072,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

