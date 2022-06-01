Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 9,990 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.04. 6,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,126. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.64.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.