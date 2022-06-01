Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 61,571 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,571 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.55% of iRhythm Technologies worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.30. 699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,406. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,883 shares of company stock worth $1,576,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

