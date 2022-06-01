Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.04. 6,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,126. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

