Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,818 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,029. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

