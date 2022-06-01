Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $32.16 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.1% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,272. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $256.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.43.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

