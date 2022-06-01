Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $32.16 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,272. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

