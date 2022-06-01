Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $27.28 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,915 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.60. 37,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.