Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $22.37 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 1.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. 5,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.