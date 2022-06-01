Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $14.86 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.70% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.88. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock worth $527,695. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

