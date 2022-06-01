Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.22% of InMode worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InMode by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after buying an additional 88,915 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,738 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of INMD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 9,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

