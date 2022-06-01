Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,243 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 2.19% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 65,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 15,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

