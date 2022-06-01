Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 70,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.22% of InMode worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 9,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

