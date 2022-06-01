Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 430,057 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,057 shares during the quarter. ImmunoGen comprises approximately 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 1.70% of ImmunoGen worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 126,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,571. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $800.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

