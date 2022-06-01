Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 104,818 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Editas Medicine by 93.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 214.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,029. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDIT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

