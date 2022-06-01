Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,980.8% in the 4th quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 98,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 94,878 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,225,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

