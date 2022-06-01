Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.05.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.66. 23,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,538. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.