Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. 346,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,046,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $291.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

