Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $21.42 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,422,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

