Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Crown accounts for about 1.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $31,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Crown by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

CCK stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,389. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Crown’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

