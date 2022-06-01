Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $49.02 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,624 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 2.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.14% of American Water Works worth $49,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,494,000 after buying an additional 80,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,640,000 after buying an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.21. 12,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

