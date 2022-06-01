Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. 12,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,035. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,964 shares of company stock worth $9,004,113 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

