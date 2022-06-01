Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $26,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,285,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,395,053 shares of company stock valued at $110,539,853.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.