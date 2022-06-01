LMR Partners LLP Trims Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 192,793 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

DKS stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

