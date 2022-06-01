LMR Partners LLP Takes $379,000 Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sema4 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Sema4 alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, insider Eric Schadt purchased 100,000 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at $467,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.

SMFR opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sema4 Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.