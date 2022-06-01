LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,548 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

