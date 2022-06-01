LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 123,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 199.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXU stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

