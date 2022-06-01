LMR Partners LLP Invests $406,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.