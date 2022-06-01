LMR Partners LLP Invests $393,000 in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of HYZN opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hyzon Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.