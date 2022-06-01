LMR Partners LLP Invests $360,000 in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Cortexyme as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,269,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,876,000 after acquiring an additional 315,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 284,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4,905.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 176,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

