LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 79,865 BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BARK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BARK opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

BARK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BARK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

