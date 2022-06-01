LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 656,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

