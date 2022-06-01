Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 8.4%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.12. 36,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,659,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.23.

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Livent by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

